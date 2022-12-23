Singer Timi Dakolo has shared a funny conversation between him and his daughter Zoe who demanded money for shopping

Zoe in the screenshot of the conversation was seen asking her dad to reveal the amount he sent to her mother for the Christmas celebration

The chat between the father and daughter have left many including celebrities laughing as many appealed to Timi Dakalo to give her what she wants

In the mood of Christmas, Nigerian talented singer and songwriter Timi Dakolo and his daughter Zoe have stirred funny reactions online with their chats.

Timi Dakolo took to his Instagram account to share screenshot of his chat with his daughter who demanded to know how much he sent to her mother for the Christmas celebration.

Timi Dakolo shares screenshot of chat with daughter. Credit: @timidakolo @zoedakolo

Source: Instagram

In another chat, Zoe was seen asking her dad for another money to go shopping.

Sharing the chats online, Timi Dakolo added a caption that read:

“My people, I don’t know again o. Me and @zoedakolo every time. Slide 3. She wants to know how much I sent to her much Christmas. This child is the reason I didn’t you people money this Christmas.”

See the post below:

Celebrities, fans react to Timi Dakolo and daughter’s chat

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

lalaakindoju:

"Zoe for president!!! I don’t trust mummy either ."

hildadokubo:

"Pick up before we send out the team to find your ATM and passcode."

robyekpo:

"I fit swear say na so you bin dey treat your own papa too Dog no dey born goat!!! Nttorrrrr!! Zoe for President!! She wants down payment for a roasted corn ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️."

viviangreen_:

"Zoe has your mumu button, and she is steady pressing it! In fact, I think yard people know this, and they keep using her to get you ."

Timi Dakolo calls out Nigerians giving advice to a grieving person.

Timi Dakolo made headlines after he called out Nigerians who are in the habit of dishing out advice to a grieving person.

In a post he shared on his social media timeline, Timi cautioned those who engage in the act.

He stressed that people should not make it their job to advise someone who is grieving but should instead learn to pray for them.

Source: Legit.ng