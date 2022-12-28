Big Brother Naija star Tega is in the news again, and this time, it's because of her husband Ajmoney

Ajmoney took social media by surprise after he shared new photos of himself with another lady who struck suggestive poses

Different reactions have taken over social media, but many people are happy Tega's husband has also moved on

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Tega's marriage was and is still a social media issue big enough to drive reactions.

The reality star's husband Ajmoney got people dropping different takes after he shared photos with another woman.

Nigerians react to photo of Tega's man with another woman Photo credit: @ajmoney001/@its_tegadominic

Source: Instagram

AJ and the lady struck different poses with one of them suggesting that they might be an item.

He however dropped a cryptic message and even went ahead to tag the lady.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Don’t get it twisted @jennix_n."

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Ajmoney's post

nessavee7:

"But tega said this man brought a woman to their matrimonial bed before she went for bbn and started her own but y’all keep bashing her ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️"

leila_moore__:

"I pray you have an amazing life with your new spouse.❤️You deserve healthy loving not some höe going on live television to embarrass you."

i_am_luiz_:

"Congratulations to him ❤️the man deserves after facing that humiliation."

ozioma_kagha:

"They will still cheat on you oo"

atttrendykiddies:

"Ha! Where’s Tega?"

toriaofficial__:

"Both Tega and her husband fit each other… (no marriage is perfect but)God Abeg make my marriage no dey like this when I finally decide to marry"

okechukwu3631:

"Omo live your life after all your wife de live her own."

Paul Okoye says he was single for 4 years before new girlfriend

One half of the singing duo P-square Paul Okoye aka King Rudy cleared the air over his newfound love and girlfriend Ifeoma.

The singer had been in the news for a week now, after he unveiled his new younger girlfriend on social media.

King Rudy revealed that before finding Ifeoma, he had been single for four years and divorced for a long time.

Source: Legit.ng