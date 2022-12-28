Nigerian singer Flavour and his adopted son Semah share an amazing bond and a video of them melted hearts

The singer recently reunited with his son, and they held each other in a tight hug as Semah who is blind continuously felt his father's face

The beautiful video got people gushing over the love Flavour has for all his kids

Popular Nigerian singer Flavour shared a video from one of the moments with his adopted blind son, Semah, and it warmed hearts online.

The singer who seemed to just reunite with the boy held him in a tight embrace as Semah felt his face at intervals to confirm it's him.

Nigerians react to video of Flavour and his son Photo credit: @2niteflavour

Source: Instagram

The duo out of joy would disengage and hug almost immediately as they clearly looked pleased to be back with each other.

Flavour simply captioned the beautiful video with a heart emoji.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

mama_mobetto:

"I love this kid wallah."

akpajosephine:

"Chai and they now look alike God bless both."

kdkollections_:

"Awwwww this is so beautiful to watch"

iam_mashala_:

"The growth no be here ooh lord let my destiny helper locate me AMEN "

yegwu:

"Made my eyes water I’m not going to lie"

b_boss_nest:

"I can feel his pain he always wish to see what you looks like it is well."

epchidi:

"Wow, he don even get beards and hairstyle like papa "

vivaciousvoluptouswoman:

"I love the relationship u have with your kids. Caring & nurturing ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

lasmaureen.designs:

"The way he feels his face at intervals. This GOD!"

amakaoffical:

"I just wish God can just do a miracle and restore his sightthe love is deep ❤️"

nicnanmweaves:

"Father and son Love ❤️ so pure."

Flavour’s daughters run to hug him, call him the best papa as he picks them from school

Popular Nigerian singer, Flavour N’abania showed his fatherly side on social media as he ran school errands for his daughters.

In a video that went viral on social media, the music star had gone to pick his girls up from school when they all reacted excitedly to see him.

The clip showed his three daughters running to greet him and give him a big hug after they spotted him in their school.

Source: Legit.ng