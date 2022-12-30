Nigerian music star Burna Boy has joined other prominent figures across the world to mourn football legend Pele, who passed on at 82

Burna Boy described the Brazil international as a man with a strong legacy that will be remembered forever

The reports revealed the football legend died on Thursday, December 29 after battling a long-term colon cancer

Prominent figures across the world have taken to various platforms to mourn with Brazilians following the demise of football legend, Pele, who passed away on Thursday, December 29.

Until his death, Pele was considered one of the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) having led his home country Brazil to three World Cup wins.

Burna Boy joins other prominent figures to mourn Pele. Credit: @burnagram/ Twitter: @pele

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy mourns Pele

Nigerian Grammy Award winner in a tribute to the late football star described him as a man with a strong legacy that would be remembered fevered.

Burna Boy wrote via his official Twitter handle:

“RIP Pele. A man with a strong legacy that will be remembered FOREVER. Legends Never Die they are always Remembered in the hearts of the People.”

See his tweet below:

Fans join Burna Boy to mourn Pele

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

emmanuelkazumb4:

"King pele Our GOAT FOREVER RIP LEGEND."

queensheebah:

"Rest on legend ."

michaelmagnum1:

"We must go when the most high call us ."

karka_lawrence:

"May Pele's soul rest in peace... 3 times world Cup champion and hat-trick King .. your memory will always be a blessing to young Africans... God blessed you with fantastic legs and you used them well ... Adieu Pele!"

bosby1:

"Better than Lio Messi and Ronaldo both ."

contacteyes1:

"Great speech from great minds ODOGWU IcOn⚽️Is legacy will forever be remembered RIP PELE."

Saraki, others mourn Pele

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that former senate president Bukola Saraki, alongside other Nigerians, joined millions of football lovers worldwide to mourn the passing of Edson Arantes do Nascimento popularly known as Pele.

Brazilian football icon Pele, widely regarded as the greatest player of all time and a three-time World Cup winner who masterminded the “beautiful game,” died at the age of 82.

Saraki wrote:

"The death of Brazilian football legend Pelé has shaken the world. He was undeniably gifted, and his name will remain immortalized in our minds. He will be remembered as one of the most iconic figures in the history of the sport."

