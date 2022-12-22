Singer Portable, who hit the limelight after his collaboration with Olamide and Poco Lee has shared details about the Zazu trend era

Portable, who attended different shows when his song Zazu went viral, said he was ripped as he didn't make more than N3m

The singer's revelation stunned some netizens as they believed he was truly ripped, while others couldn't help but laugh over the video

Upcoming singer Portable Olalomi has opened up about his experience when his hit song Zazu went viral back in 2021.

Portable made headlines after he got a feature from YBNL boss Olamide alongside dancer Poco Lee, which put him in the spotlight as well as his song gaining attention.

Portable said he bought a car with the money he made during Zazu trend. Credit: @portablebaeby

The Zazu crooner in a recent interview, however, revealed that although he was seen attending different shows and meeting top celebrities during the Zazu trend era, he didn't make up to N3 million, which he said he used to buy a car

Portable revealed he had been ripped off millions of naira, which stirred reactions.

See the video below:

Internet users react to Portable's revelation

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

akin_khunmie:

"C Ronaldo and piers Morgan?"

iamalleydre:

"Wahalurr Wahalurr ."

sambanzygram:

"They truly rip am. If na 3 million e see from all those shows.. Na better ripping o."

six.pee.em.official:

"You even try get 3million."

olan.rewaju982:

"This one go sweet Ajeh ."

mrwellz101:

"U better dear woman na dem Gan Gan be Game player wise up ."

Portable storms Ado-Ekiti, makes money rain

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Portable Zazu, popular for his love for the street, made money rain on the streets of Ado Ekiti.

The singer, who was in the Ekiti state capital for a show took to his Instagram page to share videos of his arrival in the state.

The Zazu crooner was seen on a car as he threw money in the air with many hailing while some ran after him to get their share.

Sharing the video, Portable added a caption that read:

"Wahala Wahala Wahala Kinimah Dawo dawo Set Awon Shawo Shawo Akoi Million Fans ADO EKITI ❤️."

