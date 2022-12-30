A young man made a scene as his sister's husband-to-be and his people came to see her in the house

He locked the main gate and slept in front of it while they begged him to allow them into the house

All pleas and efforts by different people fell on deaf ears until they did something interesting for him

A man caused quite a stir as his sister's fiance came to their house with his entourage.

In a viral TikTok video, he wouldn't let them enter as he laid out a mat and slept in front of the main entrance gate.

He refused to be pacified. Photo Credit: TikTok/@livingwith_keneilwe

A man believed to be his sister's husband-to-be as well as other men in suits begged him to let them in to no avail.

He backed them as he refused to rescind his decision. After a while, one of the men in suit threw wads of money through the gate for the young man.

He got up and made to leave but returned to his sleeping position. It was after money was thrown at him the second time that he let them in.

Legit.ng gathered that the stunt the young man pulled was in line with a popular tradition in South Africa.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

thembelihlexoloci said:

"He is one of a kind i died when he decid to go back to sleeping after he threw amachankura."

Zanele Maluleke956 said:

"I’m crying because when culture is done the proper way it triggers my heart ❤️. This is beautiful."

Ntsako Mandewo said:

"I love this part of negotiations ill stay long till I'm satisfied with the amount Sisters are very important and precious."

Senzi Zimu said:

"This is making me so emotional cz I know my brother is dying for this moment."

PJZ013MP said:

"The other uncle did what I did not appreciate. He was loosing patience. And that brother was just making this as fun as possible.Some ppl are dry sham."

Mash said:

"I swear, they are marrying his favorite sibling."

Man weeps as his sister makes up for her wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had wept as his sister is dressed up for her wedding.

In a short clip shared on TikTok, the younger sibling of the bride, who was spotted seated behind her, wept like a baby.

The bride also tried to comport herself as she fought back tears. She could be seen wiping the corner of her eyes as tears still found their way out.

The TikToker who shared the clip revealed that the weeping young man is the last born and added that she was really jealous of the sibling's love.

