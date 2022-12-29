A young man burst into tears after his girlfriend made a threat to call it quits on their relationship

In a video, his eyes turned red as a result of his prolonged weeping over his relationship situation

However, his girlfriend soon joined him in shedding tears while trying to comfort her weeping boyfriend

Netizens have reacted to a viral video on social media of two lovebirds shedding tears.

For an undisclosed reason, the young man's girlfriend had threatened to call it quits on their relationship.

He wept hard. Photo Credit: TikTok/@precioushassan855

Source: UGC

Pained by what he heard, the young man surprisingly cried and kept at it until his eyes turned red.

The young lady who was present began to console him as she retracted her earlier breakup statement.

As if the young man crying was not enough, the lady soon joined him in weeping after he refused to heed her plea for him to stop. The TikTok video got many people talking.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

nonnylove7071 said:

"Lol this ones dey play na new relationship be this una go soon chop breakfast… just dey play."

Omoteefooties112 said:

"I remember wen I and my ex bf Dey cry like mumu cus he is brokewerey later get money leave me."

OLUWASEGUNFUMI said:

"When guy is going broke and you Dey see different messages frm girl for your girl phone he go be like say D girl won go and that stuff go make u cry!"

user880044541116 mella Melanie said:

"I escort some people come this world. . babe stop crying naw."

Christian eco said:

"We lost a brother."

_Betty133 said:

"Abeg make una give me Dey chicken and Dey apple juice make i use am hold body Dey do awww for una."

kenneth martin said:

"Mummy boi, he is a soft heart man and those kind of people can fall deeply in love."

Source: Legit.ng