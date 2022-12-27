Controversial singer Portable has done it again, as a video of him and some Yoruba monarchs dancing Zazu and Kala goes viral

In the viral clip, Portable was the guest artist for an event hosted by the Oniba of Iba Kingdom, Oba Suleiman Adeshina, who, like his chiefs, all joined the Zazu crooner on the dance floor

The event was a celebration of the Oniba Ekun 2022 Cultural and Societies day, the 2nd edition, which took place at the Oba's centre in Iba

Afrostreet-pop musician Habeeb Okikiola omoolalomi, better known as Portable, has yet again proven his street credibility as a clip of him making some Yoruba monarchs dance vigorously to his songs goes viral.

In a trending clip online, Portable was seen performing his songs at an event hosted by the Oniba of Iba Kingdom, Oba Suleiman Adeshina. It was a super-lit party for all those who attended.

Nigerian singer Portable has caused a major commotion online as a video of a Yoruba monarch dancing to the singer's song vigorously goes viral. Photo credit:@portablebaeby

One of the biggest highlights of the occasion was when the Oniba was seen doing the Zazu dance as Portable performed. At the same time, his chiefs also quickly joined in the fun as they had no intention of missing out on an opportunity to let loose.

The event was such a turn-up that the Oniba was forced to get up twice to join in the fun, as he also showed off his street dance steps.

Watch the video of Oniba of Iba kingdom and his chiefs dancing to Portable's Zazu songs:

See how netizens reacted to the viral clip of Oniba and his chiefs dancing to Portable's songs

@uche316:

"This guy is very wise. He knows his target market. Wetin concern am with Eko hotel and suit."

@official_djtobzy_:

"All this Chief de dance oo."

@bosstmtmagicautosltd:

"Portable keep creating controversies around the industry and making them OBA’s dance wow this is the highest we don’t care about international hits keep catching them old back home am proud of you Zahhhhhh."

@mhakaay:

"This guy knows his target audience, and he will remain in the industry for long. A strategist!"

@crystalpranks:

"He still Dey shout Wahala Wahala Wahala where dem chief dey."

@k.a.z.e.e.mm:

"He don carry dem oloye trabaye ooo."

@mc_raptorofficial:

"I know say dem tell you not to pull pant."

@dsho500:

"Atleast Portable don collect 2million each for like 50 shows since January...money don complete."

@mankindsakz:

"Oniba Dey Dance azaman."

@simple_dhebbie:

"Odindin oloye jo legwork."

@kcnalaa:

"Steady cash out. Abeg forget about his lifestyle, this guy get money pass most of your fav una de worship wey de live fake life."

Source: Legit.ng