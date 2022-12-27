Nigerian socialite Bobrisky has sparked different reactions and speculations on social media with a new video

A short clip of the crossdresser at a party has made the rounds online and Nigerians can't help but notice he looks different

Despite the fact that Bob is seen as a man, quite a number of people have asked if he is now pregnant

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

Every time a photo or video of popular Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky hits the internet, there is always a truckload of reactions.

This time, a video of the socialite all glammed up at a party has got people doubting his gender.

Nigerians react to video of Bobrisky Photo credit: @sabiradio

Source: Instagram

Bob rocked the native iro and buba, with a headgear and gold accessories to match. In the video, he had a taste of the food placed before him.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigerians react to the video

In the video, Bobrisky appeared bigger than his usual self with his face puffy according to netizens.

Read some of the comments gathers below:

pretty_ugochi:

"Bob carry belle ?"

christylanky:

"Injections wen this one dy take don make am look like pregnant woman "

aquameera:

"Preggers??"

mor__r33n__:

"Be like our mummy of Lagos don get belle oo"

princess_owaji:

"Be like senior man Wey dey pregnant "

mz_delies:

"She-he don get belle "

hique.xx:

"Lmao something is not right "

grace_found_me_always:

"Bobrisky looks pregnant his face especially."

whatwhowore__:

"Why is his head big?"

toyinsing01:

"The person behind the camera said , “ you have to pretend as if you’re eating “ . Content upon person party again ?! "

manarisia_1:

"LOL ISIUKWU . Why forming tho ? "

favurh:

"Na this same bob talk say e no Dey chop for public "

Bobrisky reveals what his four female house helps do for him

Effeminate celebrity, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky, gave social media users something to talk about regarding his luxury lifestyle.

In a post shared on his official Snapchat channel, Bobrisky revealed that he has four female domestic workers that handle chores in his Lagos mansion.

Bobrisky noted that if he had his way, he would have preferred not to have any but his celebrity lifestyle requires assistance from the workers.

Source: Legit.ng