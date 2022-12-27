Christmas Day: Chioma Akpotha Shares Sweet Video of Rita Dominic and Hubby Dancing As They Host Friends
- Nollywood actress Chioma Akpotha recently took to her Instagram page with a video showing fans and followers how she spent her Christmas Day
- Apparently, the movie star had visited her recently married colleague, Rita Dominic, who hosted friends and family for the season
- An adorable video captured the moment Rita and her husband, Fidelis, thrilled their guests with some dance moves
Nollywood actress Chioma Akpotha spent her Christmas Day with loved ones and made sure to give her online family a peek into how her day went.
Apparently, recently married movie star Rita Dominic and her hubby, Fidelis Anosike, hosted some friends and family for the holidays and Chioma was among those who honoured their invite.
Taking to her official Instagram page, the actress shared a video showing the moment she joined other guests to enjoy the yummy servings from their hosts.
A portion of the video equally captured Rita and her husband showing off their dance moves.
Watch the clip as shared online below:
Social media users react
jumyfash said:
"Chioma always d life of every get together . She makes me love d language selflessly and smile like a sheep. Good one chiomy."
opejudo said:
"Even though I don't understand Igbo, the thing still dey sweet me for my ears ."
lilykora_ said:
"From next year I will start living this kind of chioma lifestyle no hate zone ."
tweetyvona said:
"Chioma my fav ....you both are vibes all the way from Zim luv u our Nollywood stars."
ritadominic said:
" oh Chioma you're such a lovely human ❤️."
travel_liesure10 said:
"This Chioma this page is my therapy and uplifting zone. if you want a good laugh come here."
sepitza said:
"Chioma you’re the MVP. Always keeping the online familia updated and in Igbo language too. Big thumbs up for the culture. You guys rock."
