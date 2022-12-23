Nollywood actress Crowncy Anyanwu recently celebrated her mum, and she did so with aplomb that left her mum shedding tears of joy

The filmmaker, in a viral clip shared on her page, celebrated her mum's birthday by gifting her dream car along with many other goodies

Crowncy, in the caption of her post, shared that even though she couldn't be there to give her mum the car keys herself, she knows her mother was super happy

Nollywood filmmaker and brand influencer Crowncy Anyanwu recently stirred emotions online with a video clip she shared showing how she celebrated her mum's birthday.

The actress in a clip posted on her page revealed that she recently gifted her mum the car of dreams, and had it delivered to her on her birthday.

Nollywood actress Crowncy Anyanwu brings tears to her mum's eyes as she gifts her a brand new car on her birthday. Photo credit: @crowncyanyanwu

Source: Instagram

The gleeful elderly woman was all joy seat in the new car dancing and smiling from ear to ear as she was seen in the video posted by Crowncy.

See the video of when Crowncy Anyanwu's mum danced as her daughter gifted her a car:

See how netizens reacted to the viral clip of Crowncy Anyanwu's gifting her mum a car on her birthday

@chiamakanwokeukwu:

"Happy birthday beautiful mummy."

@officialngoziezeh:

"Happy birthday ma."

@mary.igwe:

"Chai God bless you Crowncy , happy birthday to your mummy."

@tcharls_ozuruigbo:

"All thanks to God , more blessings dear."

@unasmovies:

"Happy birthday and Congratulations mum @crowncyanyanwu you have done well, God bless you."

@emmanuellamark_23:

"Happy thanksgiving to you Mummy and congratulations on your new car we Love you @crowncyanyanwu anything for you Big Sis I’m super proud of you."

@isaacfred_a:

"Congratulations, to mummy long life mother."

@isaac.chinwe:

"Sweet mum! Congrats on ur new ride. Hbd."

Source: Legit.ng