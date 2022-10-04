Popular Nollywood actress, Crowncy Anyanwu, is the latest celebrity to own a mansion in the highbrow area of Lekki, Lagos, and she is eternally grateful for the achievement

The movie star shared photos of her mansion in Lekki and hinted that she never thought of having something that big when the year started

Fans and celebrity colleagues of Crowncy have trooped to the comments section of her post to shower her with congratulatory messages

Nollywood actress, Crowncy Anyanwu, is proud of her big achievement, and she is flaunting it on social media.

The beautiful thespian took to her official Instagram page to share photos of the new mansion she just got in Lekki, Lagos, and gave a big shoutout to God for making it happen miraculously.

Crowncy Anyanwu buys new mansion

Source: Instagram

Crowncy noted that when the year started, she never thought or dreamt of owning something this huge.

According to her:

"Earlier this year, I never thought of or even dreamt of having such a big achievement to my name, but God, in his Infinite mercy, made it happen.. I returned all praise and all thanksgiving to almighty God."

Check out her post below:

Nigerians congratulate Crowncy Anyanwu

Crowncy's fans and celebrity colleagues have trooped to the comments section to congratulate her on the huge achievement.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Ibiwarietuk:

"The is beautiful congratulations C girl."

Abigailnebechi:

"Big congrats to you Asa, this one loud oh biko."

Harrybanyanwu:

"Congratulations my beloved sister."

Chinnyanthonia:

"Where are u guys seeing this money big congratulations to you baby."

Tflow_mzekiwa:

"I'm proud of you my favorite actor , my crush . All the way from Pretoria south Africa with much love."

