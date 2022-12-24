Actress Mercy Johnson Okojie has sparked hilarious reactions on social media after appealing to her diamond plug to come to her rescue

The movie star disclosed that her last-born daughter misplaced one of her diamond-studded earrings and begged anyone with a spare to give her

Fans and colleagues were spotted in the actress' comment section of her post with funny reactions

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie is currently experiencing ‘sifia pains’ after her last-born daughter, Divine, misplaced a super expensive item.

The Battle on Buka Street actress shamelessly sat on the floor in a video as she showed her fans and followers the remaining piece of a diamond earring pair misplaced by her daughter.

Mercy Johnson's daughter misplaces her diamond earring. Photo: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Mercy called on anyone who also has a single piece like that to come to her aid and give her the pricey jewellery.

She also used the opportunity to call on her jewellery plug to come to her aid and replace the missing pair.

In her caption, the actor hilariously described her daughter as the culprit responsible for misplacing the item.

Watch her video below:

Social media users react

fairlyusedboyfriend_ said:

"Lol, funny and painful... I can't forget losing my Gold ring after one day usage... i just dey shout."

anuisabella said:

"Real culprit why you no talk a. Out make she hear u."

selinamameafiba said:

"Please is it the left ear or the right ear let me know if It will match my own then I give you."

vivian_chiagozie said:

"Please verify that the culprit does not have it in their stomach biko."

sherrykoko_priceless said:

"D culprit sef dey behave like she no send omo."

zubydazzle said:

"My daughter misplaced one of my gold earrings anytime I see the other one am still pained sorry for ur lost sisthur."

luchydonalds said:

"Ahhhhh so many allegations on divine ."

chinneyloveofficial said:

"Divine is always right… please leave her out of this….. No b she send u to Dey fight yeside."

