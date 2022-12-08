Nigerian singer Rema is having a swell time outside the country, and the singer seems to have forgotten that he is a student back home

The Calm Down crooner shared a photo and accompanied it with a caption expressing how great America is

He also added that coming back home is the sweetest feeling, but his post was greeted with reminders from his colleagues

Rema's colleagues at the University of Lagos decided to take it upon themselves to remind him of his academic obligations.

The singer has been outside the country for a while, and vis a tweet, he revealed that America aka Yankee is a dope place to be at.

Nigerians drag Rema over school exams Photo credit: @heisrema

He however made it known that coming back to the country gives him the sweetest feeling.

"Yankee dope o, but na Naija dey sweet me pass ✌"

Rema's colleagues call him out over exams

@thesheddyking:

"Na why you never resume school since? Exam don start o."

@chrisArmani_05:

"Rema go dey use machinery for Unilag for exams e sure me!!!"

@funsobusayo:

"Your exam is starting next week (19th)."

@oreoluwa_sugar:

"Divine, don’t you have exams to write?"

@Irunnia_:

"Why have you not yet resumed school? Exams don start ooo."

yellowshugabae:

"This one be like person wey Dey school? someone that will graduate in beautiful colours "

kelvin.kelsey.587:

"He will sort it out when he is free. Or he might first of all graduate before you. Is it not Nigeria "

@Big_fishss:

"Guy, exam don start. You no dey write exam?"

@abiyeeeeeE:

"Are you not writing exams like the rest of us?"

Rema splurges millions on new G-Wagon

Nigerian singer Rema joined the long list of celebrities who splurged millions on new cars this year.

The Mavins signee whose hit single Calm Down went viral this year was seen online in a viral video standing by his luxurious car.

The video also showed off the interior of Rema's G-Wagon with the wrap that covered the seats still intact.

Nigerians congratulated Rema as some people pointed out that he worked hard this year.

Source: Legit.ng