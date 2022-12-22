Nollywood actor Ayo Animashaun is in a sober but thankful state as he gives God almighty all the praises that he can while sharing an amazing of how he survived a ghastly car accident

Ayo Silver, as he is mostly referred to, recently shared some photos and videos on his social media pages of himself under clinical care and that of his car wholly written off

The young actor, in the captions of the post shared on his page, took time to give praises to God for saving him while narrating how he got run over by a trailer on his way back from Ibadan

Nollywood actor Ayo Silver Animashaun has stirred emotions of empathy towards him online after he shared his story of how he recently survived a ghastly car accident that saw his car completely written off and came out of it without any significant injuries.

The Yoruba script interpreter also shared video and photos of his badly bashed car and that of himself in the hospital.

Young Nollywood actor Ayo Silver Animashaun recently took to Instagram to share a touching testimony of how he survived a ghastly car accident. Photo credit: @as_animashaun

Though the photos of Ayo in the hospital didn't particularly show any signs of him sustaining any significant injuries.

In a solemn moment of gratitude, Ayo Silver Animashaun took to his Instagram page to thank God for his awesomeness and for saving him.

See Ayo Silver Animashuan's post sharing how he survived a ghastly car accident:

See netizens reacted to Ayo Silver Animashaun's testimony after surviving a horrendous car accident

@iamadeniyitayo:

"Thank God for your life bro may the Almighty God continue to protect you."

@koredewealthobasan:

"Hmmmm. May God continue to protect us all. I Thanks God for your life."

@omotosho.martin:

"Thank God for ur life bro,may the almighty God continue to protect us all in the remaining days of the year."

@adeniyijohnson:

"May the good lord keep keeping us all o… congrats bro."

@grisdanielsofficial:

"God Is indeed a great God."

@bukkybiola:

"Thank God for life. Our God is miracle walking God. Oluwaseun ayo. All thanks to God."

@ireoluwa653:

"Haaa! May Almighty Allah continue to guide you sir. Thank God nothing happened to you. Alhamdulillah."

