Actor Uche Maduagwu while congratulating singer Harrysong who recently welcomed his second child shared personal information about Davido and Chioma

The actor claimed the Nigerian music star and Chioma are expecting another child in seven months

The actor's claim has since sparked reactions from netizens as many dragged him for his unsolicited comment

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu is making headlines over a comment he made about the personal life of singer Davido and Chioma also known as Chef Chi.

Uche, who is known for his controversial lifestyle and comments about celebrities claimed Davido and Chioma are expecting another child in 7 months.

Uche Madugawu claims Davido and Chioma are expecting a second child in seven months' time. Credit: @davido @uchemaduagwu

The actor made this known while reacting to a blog post about singer, Harrysong welcoming his second child.

Uche in the comment section wrote:

“Congrats, Chioma and David own allegedly coming in 7 months Time”

Netizens drag Uche Maduagwu

The actor's claim saw him being dragged as netizens believe he was revealing personal information.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

hannie___xo:

"@uchemaduagwu you are somehow."

meekky.aj:

"@uchemaduagwu if you don drink trophy you go come day chat nonsense!"

b3lle__:

"@uchemaduagwu BBC, radio without battery. who asked you?"

marketboku:

"@uchemaduagwu You talk too much and irresponsible too!!!"

festy184:

"@uchemaduagwu You ideology is very disgusting and lack every bit of social normalcy."

glomadys:

"@uchemaduagwu this man talks way too much. Please God almighty keep protecting Chioma and her hubby in Jesus name."

chukasmore:

"@uchemaduagwu 7 months news paper manager, who give you the info? Over sabi in another man's house."

change4498:

"@uchemaduagwu oga why bring this up to the media?are you counting the months with them?remove your eyes from their lives.i cover davido and chioma with the blood of Jesus.i decree psalm 91 over their lives."

