Media executive, Dele Momodu, recently gathered friends and family members for his 30th wedding anniversary

The Ovation boss also used the opportunity to celebrate his annual Christmas Carol party and the event was indeed a success

Davido’s uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, was among the guests who showed up to celebrate with the couple

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigerian media executive, Dele Momodu, recently had cause for a double celebration as he marked his 30th wedding anniversary with his wife and also hosted friends to the annual Ovation Christmas Carol party.

Friends, family members and colleagues in the media industry gathered on Tuesday, December 20, to celebrate the Momodus and usher in the festive season.

Governor Adeleke scattered the dance floor in videos. Photo: @delemomoduovation

Source: Instagram

To kick off the celebration, the Ovation Magazine publisher dedicated a sweet and special post to his beautiful wife on Instagram.

Momodu recounted how they crossed paths and got married 30 years ago, and how they have conquered so much together since then.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“Exactly 30 years ago, I got married to a combination of brains and beauty MOBOLAJI ADARAMAJA… Since then, we’ve climbed mountains and descended valleys together but here we are still standing, against all odds…Massive thanks to CHIEF MOSHOOD ABIOLA (of blessed memories) and DR MIKE ADENUGA JR. for bankrolling our wedding and all the great men and women who supported us in cash and kind,” he wrote.

See the post below:

Family and friends join the Momodus to party

What followed after the social media felicitation was a massive party that saw many coming to celebrate with the family.

Check out the videos below:

Singer 2baba thrills the audience with his performance.

Davido’s uncle and governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke, was among those who attended the event. A video shared online captured the moment the celebrant of the day, Momodu, welcomed Governor Adeleke upon his arrival at the party venue.

Watch the video below:

In his usual fashion, Governor Adeleke made sure to thrill guests at the event with some of his hot dance steps.

More videos are below:

Nollywood actor Tony Umez marks 23rd wedding anniversary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that veteran Nollywood actor Tony Umez and his wife marked their 23rd wedding anniversary.

The respected film star shared loved-up photos on Instagram and many flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

"Happy anniversary to you two dearie @toneroangel and a big CONGRATULATIONS," one IG user wrote.

Source: Legit.ng