Singer Berri Tiga is ending the year on an interesting note as indicated by a post shared with fans on his Instagram page

Tiga flooded his page with pictures taken with skit maker, Carter Efe, and another video showing his new car

Many fans and colleagues were spotted in the comment section with congratulatory messages for the singer

Machala hitmaker, Berri Tiga, has been heartily congratulated by fans and supporters on social media after sharing his latest win for the year.

The singer who seems to have settled his rift with skit maker, Carter Efe, flooded his Instagram page with pictures taken with the humour merchant.

Berri Tiga, Carter Efe flaunt new Mercedes rides in video. Photo: @berri_tiga

Source: Instagram

However, Tiga saved the best for the last as he also accompanied the post with a video showing a new Mercedes Benz SUV.

The video shared captured the moment he and Efe stepped out of a building to check out their rides.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Sharing the post, Tiga wrote:

“BILLBOARD BOYZ ❤️.( check last slide and get ready to congratulate these boys ) . Posting clear and full image next.”

See his post below:

Social media users react

iamolaagold said:

"Shey make the congrats start to dey rush in ? Tiga."

theeonly_wynad said:

"Wow berri congrats gee."

nuelcomics said:

"Congratulations Tiga Benz."

iam.crazyvines said:

"Oya!!! The Benz don arrive❤️. Congrats Bruh."

big_jerry_01 said:

"Congrats but this cap don sofa abeg change am ."

mightyboicomedy said:

"Two rippers we stand strong for wuna @berri_tiga @carterefe."

official.arodollars said:

"Everywhere don soft now we no wan hear anything later oo tiga ."

boi_remedy_ said:

"Tom and Jerry I now I'm happy this is how we should always be ."

Tems sparks reactions online as she flaunts curvy shape, hops on customized private jet

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian singer Tems got people talking on social media after showing off her curvy figure in a video.

The viral video clip also captured the moment Tems and her team members hopped on a private jet customized with her name.

"Burna & victony no make mistake when dem talk bum bum dey different size o," one social media user wrote in reaction.

Source: Legit.ng