Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has gotten many admiring the personality of her adorable daughter

Rocking a pair of glasses in the photo, she gave a stern look as she faced forward probably working on something on a screen before her

Many netizens have shown admiration for the lovely young superstar as they compare her personality in the photo to her actress mother

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has dropped yet another lovely photo of her daughter and this has gotten many comparing her personality in the photo to her mother.

Nadia Buari and her adorable daughter. Photo Source: @iamnadiabuari

Source: Instagram

In the photo sighted on the official Instagram page of Nadia Buari, her daughter was captured rocking a pair of oversized clear glasses.

Her hair was styled in a 3 strand flat braid with her long braids hanging over her shoulders. She rocked an oversized shirt that was tattered around the arm area and the ends of the front side.

It is not certain what the little superstar was doing. However, it looks like she was using a computer as she gave a stern look facing forward.

Netizens admire Nadia Buari's beautiful daughter in lovely photo

missgeeonly stated:

My baby

selassie_ibrahim commented:

Our little queen ❤️❤️❤️

sitsofe_sherita said:

Beautiful ❤️

nellie.adibe remarked:

your babies are all grown and you've succeeded in not revealing their faces all these years. Compliment of the season

nanslayofficial remarked:

Oh my goodness ❤️❤️

kingbuari stated:

My beautiful niece ❤️❤️❤️

queenstar_abena commented:

Just like mama ❤️❤️

iripia_glory remarked:

Oh my❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Nadia Buari shares adorable collage of her mum

Caddy Buari, the adorable mother of Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari, is such a lovely and cool mother as her daughter takes to social media to share a video collage.

The video collage sought to eulogise Nadia's mother. It also shows how much of a cool mother Caddy Buari is to her children as well as her grandchildren.

The beginning part of the video sees Caddy and Nadia going for a walk as they exercise their limbs. Other parts of the video show her mother dancing with Nadia at a party and playing with Nadia's children at the beach.

