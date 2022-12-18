Male Fan Goes Emotional As Kizz Daniel Gifts Him N1m on Stage, Video Trends, Many Hail Singer
- Nigerian music star Kizz Daniel has blessed the life of a male fan with whooping sum of N1million
- This comes as the fan stunned the Cough crooner with a performance of his song at a recent show
- The video which has gone viral showed the moment the fan broke down on stage, an act which stirred up emotion
Popular singer Kizz Daniel is currently making headlines over his good deeds as he gifted a male fan one million naira at his concert which took place on Saturday, December 17th.
A viral video showed the moment Kizz Daniel during his performance on stage gave the male fan an opportunity to display his talent.
The fan stunned the Cough crooner and the audience with a stellar performance of Kizz Daniel ‘True’ featuring Mayorkun.
Kizz Daniel right on stage said he would give the fan N1million,
A clip showed the emotional moment the broke down in tears on stage.
See the video below:
Netizens react as Kizz Daniel gifts fan N1million
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:
skilargy1:
"But he didn’t say when o …"
christyezissi:
"That bouncer need to be calming down ….."
official_tomilola:
"Awwwww any small thing I go just dey cry shey nah only me?"
erica_billz:
"Na me for collect dis 1million i just dey hux dey play ."
erica_billz:
"I sabi sing all kiz daniel na how i want take see am sing am for am be d problem."
teasespice26_:
"See the way I was crying ."
adesuwa_irawo:
"Wow God Bless Him He is also kind like davido❤️❤️❤️❤️."
iamclara_theo:
"The guy even perform pass who get song."
peaceokiemute:
"I am overwhelmed ,see me Rollin as if na me God o grace."
Kizz Daniel writes to Davido
Legit.ng reported how Kizz Daniel penned a message to Davido, who continues to mourn his son Ifeanyi, who passed away in November.
Since Ifeany’s demise, Davido remained offline and has stayed away from shows he was billed to perform.
Kizz Daniel in a post expressed regret that the DMW singer wouldn’t be performing alongside him on stage at his Abuja concert on Sunday, December 11.
