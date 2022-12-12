Popular cleric Pastor Paul Enenche has finally broken his silence on his daughter Deborah's engagement as he revealed wedding plans

The Nigerian pastor revealed a pre-wedding concert featuring popular Nigerian gospel singers will take place a day before the wedding

Many have continued to send congratulatory messages to Pastor Enenche and his family ahead of the big day

Nigerian cleric Pastor Paul Enenche, who is the senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre has finally revealed plans for the wedding of his daughter Deborah Paul-Enenche to Sam Uloko.

Pastor Enenche in a post via his social media timeline on Sunday, December 11, 2022, shared lovely photos of himself, his wife, daughter, and soon-to-be son-in-law while revealing a pre-wedding concert would take place on December 16 ahead of the wedding on December 17.

Paul Eneche shared photos of him, his wife, his daughter and her boo. Credit: @drpastorpauleneche

Source: Instagram

He also revealed that popular gospel singers in the country including Dunsin, Prosper Ochimana, Steve Crown, and Moses Bliss among others will join his family in appreciation to God.

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens congratulate Pastor Paul Enenche and his family

Legit.ng captured some of the messages see them below:

enejoyce.echo:

"I love the palpable joy and laughter in these pictures. I replicate this in my life and family in Jesus' name. Amen."

ogesnazzy:

"O wow❤️❤️❤️ I smiled all through reading this. And am truly happy for this blessings congratulations to you and your family."

slay_temple:

"How do I like this picture more than once congratulations ."

divatio:

"Isn’t our God ever faithful? Massive congratulations sir Their home is blessed forever in Jesus Name."

mikearemu:

"Congratulations!!!"

queenshan__:

"My Dee I’m so happy for you ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

pearlodiete:

"Awwwnn this is so amazing, may the love you and mummy share be in their home❤️❤️."

arielfishmarket:

"To God be the glory ."

liz_ibu:

"Yaah . Congratulations sir and ma'am. God bless their home."

Frank Edwards congratulates Deborah Enenche

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that gospel singer Frank Edwards joined other celebrities to pen congratulatory messages to Deborah Enenche on her engagement to her love interest Sam Hawthorn.

In a post via his Instagram page on Tuesday, December 6, Frank Edwards reposted a photo of Deborah and Sam as he prayed for God’s blessing on their new home.

He wrote:

"My people! Give them. God bless your home! @deborah_paulenenche & Sam.”

Source: Legit.ng