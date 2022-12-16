Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe’s husband, Adekaz, recently reunited with his kids from his first wife, Funsho

The socialite shared a video compilation of himself with his lookalike kids while on vacation with them

His new wife, Mercy Aigbe reacted to the lovely family video online and fans also shared their opinions

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe’s husband, Kazim ‘Adekaz’ Adeoti, recently reunited with his children from his first wife, Funsho.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the businessman shared a video compilation showing the fun time he spent on vacation with his older kids.

In the clip, Adekaz and his kids were seen bonding together as a family as they spent quality time together.

Mercy Aigbe reacts to sweet video of her husband spending time with his kids from his first wife. Photos: @realmercyaigbe, @kazimadeoti

The video showed them out for breakfast. It also showed them cooking and dancing together at home among other fun moments.

Taking to the caption of his post, Adekaz noted that he thoroughly enjoyed his vacation with his babies.

In his words:

“Thoroughly enjoyed my vacation... Fun times with my babies ❤️”

See the heartwarming video below:

Mercy Aigbe reacts to video of Adekaz bonding with his kids from first wife

In the comment section of the video, Adekaz’s second wife, Mercy Aigbe, was seen reacting to her husband’s display of love with his children.

The movie star simply dropped three red heart emojis. See the screenshot below:

Mercy Aigbe shares her thoughts on sweet video of her husband with his kids from first wife. Photo: @kazimadeoti

Nigerians react to video of Adekaz with his kids

Other netizens also reacted to the heartwarming video of the businessman vacationing with his children abroad. Read some of their comments below:

duch_sucre:

"Their Dad’s gene is strong. They look like him."

misikell:

"Awww. So beautiful. Wish it was just this man and his wife. There will be diversion of love now so sorry for the wife."

marnasib:

"He don dey use style dey go back."

christianna_09:

"The guy looks so much like his father o Kilode "

riskayaholaniyi:

"I watched it like 5times. May the almighty continue to grant you wisdom, knowledge, and understanding to keep your home together. Amen "

slush404:

"That's how it should be. First family is everything."

chestybaby01:

"Ohhh i love this, God bless them all."

mustaphanihinlolawa:

"They are all Dad carbon copy."

