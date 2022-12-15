A Ghanaian woman recently got married to her Indian love in a lavish wedding ceremony

In one of the videos, the couple is seen dressed in Indian attires right they sported Ghanaian outfits

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to compliment the lovely couple

One of the many beautiful things about African weddings is the fashionable looks rocked by both the couples and their guests.

And when it comes to interracial weddings, best believe the style game is going to be on point.

A beautiful Ghanaian lady got married to the love her life, a handsome Indian bloke and they had a lavish wedding ceremony to seal their love.

Photos of the couple in both Ghanaian and Indian attires. Credit: @live_weddings_with_kwaku

In a video which has since gone viral, the couple are seen dressed in full Indian ensembles with the beautiful bride looking ravishing in her blue and cream saree.

The groom looked sleek in his white two-piece which he paired with the embellished blue fabric around his neck

Check out the video below:

And before their outing in Indian regalia, the couple sported blue,yellow and red Ghanaian ensembles.

The groom donned the one-shoulder wrapper look with style while his bride looked classy in a corset bodice dress with structured sleeves.

Check out the video below:

Social media users compliment Ghanaian and Indian couple

theaurastouch:

"I loooove her cloth.........but it seems heavy. She is so so beautiful. Their kids will be so gorgeous. God bless their home."

omg_itsdavina:

"Wow, this blend is a record "

_theli_xx:

"This is all levels of beautiful! ❤️❤️❤️"

mohdamin761:

"Indian dress beautiful love you guys"

