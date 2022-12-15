Top Nigerian comic and skit maker, Broda Shaggi recently sparked emotions online with a post he shared on his page dedicated to popular singer, Davido

Shaggi who is a huge admirer of Davido and his music had taken to his Inst-story to reveal that he woke up thinking about the Afrobeat singer

He then went on to pray for the DMW boss, as wished that very soon he would have genuine reasons to laugh and be happy again

Source: Instagram

The comedian then went further to note that he knows Davido is safe and in good hands because God has always protected and been with him.

Recall, that the singer, Davido went stepped away from all public activities and has been low-key since after the demise of his first son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

See Broda Shaggi's post dedicated to celebrating Davido below:

See how netizens reacted to Broda Shaggi's post dedicated to Davido

@___morbola:

"I miss Davido so much and I honestly can’t wait to see him stand strong again."

@lacyb833:

"Amen i love big David, OBO no go minus."

@largecoin_exch:

"For this life try get money shaa."

@daskygram:

"Oga una don do too much! E don pass! Shuuuu."

@realtracy_posh_:

"Love and light BOB."

@justy.official9:

"And what happened to sending it to his DM."

@merrylugha:

"Na the Wahala wen Jam network de burst my head."

