Nigerian skit maker Broda Shaggi is keen on changing some norms about being an African father when he becomes one

Broda Shaggi encouraged African fathers to show affection to their children as he added it matters a lot

According to the skit maker, fathers do not have to wait until their children gain admission to tertiary institutions before giving them their first hug

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Popular comedian and skit maker Broda Shaggi has sent a message to African fathers to show affection to their children.

Broda Shaggi, who said he couldn’t wait to show affection to his kids, encouraged African fathers to normalize hugging their children and also say nice words to them.

Broda Shaggi writes to African fathers. Credit: @brodashaggi

Source: Instagram

The skit maker, in a post via his Instastory, urged fathers not to wait till when their children are leaving for tertiary education before they give them their first hug,

In his words:

“African fathers please hug your children! love them ….it matters a lot! No be when pikin won enter University, you go give am first hug. I definitely will want my future kids to say “daddy I love you” every time they wake up. I can’t wait to draw them so close to my heart that they will hear every beat coming from my heart. Normalize telling your kids how much you love them.”

See his post below:

Screenshot of Broda Shaggi's post. Credit: @brodashaggi

Source: Instagram

Internet users react

See some of the reactions below:

unityelon1:

"It going to be weird hearing it because I have never been told I love you by my parents."

nwakanma:

"Me wey no even Dey romantic go tell my children every time that I love them hmmm ok oo."

diamondpriceey:

"My papa no dey hug me oh."

qweenpurity:

"This is true some of us never got to hear the word till university days why some never got to hear it till today."

ajibola2712:

"Omo I no sure I don hug my dad till date."

Broda Shaggi and Davido get playful in London

Legit.ng reported that Davido stood up from his seat during a visit to Pastor Tobi as he went to meet Broda Shaggi in a lovely video where they exchanged pleasantries and passionately hugged each other.

Davido and Shaggi also did the comedian's trademark dance moves, and it looked like they were best friends.

Other people who are at the man of God's house watched several of Broda Shaggi's skits together and also had nice meals.

Source: Legit.ng