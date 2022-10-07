Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey has left many gushing over a video of him, his wife and his brother-in-law surprising his parent-in-law in an unexpected way

Nathaniel Bassey revealed how they surprised his parent-in-law by making his brother-in-law, who has been away in Canada for over four years, disguise himself as a doctor on medical outreach

The heartwarming video showed how the singer’s in-law fell for it and were stunned after they realised the supposed doctor was their son

Spirit-filled gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey is making headlines over a heartwarming video he shared on how he, his wife and brother-in-law surprised his parent-in-law.

A video shared by Nathaniel showed how the singer and other relatives got his brother-in-law, who returned to Nigeria from Canada after over four years, to disguise himself as a doctor on outreach.

A clip from the video showed the moment the singer’s in-laws fell for the disguise but were stunned when they found out the supposed doctor was their son.

Sharing the video, Nathaniel wrote:

“My parents in law were in town, unknown to them their children, my sisters and brother in law came to spring a surprise. But the big surprise was the visit of their eldest son Who’d been away in Canada for over 4 years. I sold my wife a plan to have him disguise as some doctor Albert who had been in town for a medical evangelism. And who was kind enough to examine her. Check out their reaction … Call it pranking your in-laws ”

See the video below:

