Popular Nigerian billionaire Obi Cubana's home is finally filled with his children as he recently picked up his first son Alex from school

The businessman shared a video of his son's journey home, from being picked up with a private jet and riding a luxurious Maybach to their mansion

Alex's siblings could not keep calm on sighting him, and the young man held and kissed his mum on the forehead

All is set for Christmas in billionaire businessman Obi Cubana's home as his son Alex has finally arrived from school.

Cubana picked his child up from school with a private jet and shared moments with the boy while on air.

From the airport, it was straight to a luxurious ride, a Maybach, all the way to the Cubana mansion in Abuja.

Alex's arrival in the house was a cause for celebration as his siblings danced around and jumped on him.

A highlight from the video was the moment the boy who is now taller than his mum, hugged her and gave her a peck on the forehead.

Afterwards, the entire house sat to devour a feast fit for royalty.

"A short story! Everyone is back; Christmas is here!!!! "

Nigerians react to the video

alexxekubo:

"Na only me never come back, Dadi biko send Fundzzzzzz."

thecuteabiola:

"See how odogwu dey use jet do school bus . Ah"

dubby_gustavo:

"School food no good for Alex body boss… I plead on his behalf .. @obi_cubana kindly reconsider."

iam_lenzi:

"From The Pj from the maybach …… Shhhhh Afufu adiro ❤️❤️❤️"

chiamaka_irene:

"It’s the baby of the house for me lol."

sherifatonabanjo:

"It’s the peck on his mum’s forehead and amala for me ❤️. Beautiful family. May God continue to bless and uphold you all."

kiki__famous:

"Family is everything ☺️☺️these men needs to learn from this."

