Singer Wizkid appears to have moved on from the drama in Ghana as he was recently spotted visiting another African country

This time around, the MIL musician was spotted in a video showing the moment he arrived in Cotonou, Benin Republic

Wizkid was spotted in the company of the president’s son among others who were equally excited to have him around

Nigerian singer Wizkid is currently away from his base in the UK and spending some time with his people in Africa.

After his unpleasant episode in Ghana, the Made in Lagos (MIL) singer packed up his bags and took a quick trip to Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Wizkid lands in Cotonou. Photo: @wizkidayomedia

Source: Instagram

A video spotted on social media captured the moment Wizkid arrived in the country alongside some members of his team.

From indications, the Nigeria star is being hosted by the son of Benin Republic’s president as they were spotted moving around together.

A portion of the video captured Wizkid checking out a music recording studio while he was also seen taking pictures with some excited fans.

Watch clip below:

Social media users react

officialfreshyo said:

"❤️❤️ bigger man with doings."

wizzyouwisdom said:

"Wizzy grab people by their shoulders like that."

agbolahan_official said:

"King promise self just dey follow Popsy fo everywhere."

iamthatayam said:

"Wizzy may have to move there after what he did on Ghana."

david_sam789633 said:

"Why people Dey shout Jesus for the end nah, e do mistake enter naija ?."

dg01335 said:

"The President don had to double his pay before he showed up Ghanaians wey no get money wan make baba come manage with them ."

Wizkid fails to show up for Abidjan show

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that more social media users raised concerns after Wizkid failed to show up at a concert in Abidjan, just like he did for fans in Ghana.

The Nigerian singer was reportedly paid well and even given a private jet but failed to perform at the event.

" Ivorians say this is the second time he’s stood them up. Reason is not readily known. More to come," a Twitter user wrote.

Source: Legit.ng