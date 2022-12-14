Ace Nollywood actor Deyemi Okanlawon recently sparked emotions online with a comment he shared online

The movie star had put a tweet noting that there are many famous people who are actually not as wealthy as the public would want to believe, instead they're broke

Deyemi made this comment during a conversation on Twitter with a tweep who said he thought fame brings the big bags for entertainers

Top Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, recently got people talking online with a comment he made about fame and wealth within the entertainment industry.

The award-winning movie star had noted, in a comment shared on his page, that he isn't always driven nor aims to have the highest-grossing movie or to be the most featured in films.

Rather, most of the time, his target is to be the highest earner. This comment sparked a reaction from a tweep, who said he thought once you're famous it automatically brings wealth.

Deyemi Okanlawon responded, to the netizen, noting that there are a lot of famous personalities and entertainers that are actually broke.

He further explained that fame is a by-product instead what brings the big bag (money) is actually talent and hard work, while also noting that work strategy and work ethic are very important.

See Deyemi Okanlawon's post about famous broke celebrities:

Read some of the comments that Deyemi Okanlanwon's comment about famous broke people stirred online

@_iamsheila__:

"Even some wen get the talents sef are still broke, like some of our veterans..."

@nellynells__:

"We kuku know na why them wan use fake life oppression fans."

@sharon.chigozirim:

"Na people who wants to overly impress that go broke easily."

@fredycj:

"I always say this, being famous no Dey enough. Na Wetin you fit do with the fame."

@eugene_sen:

"There are some of our veterans that are very talented and so broke. Most of them don’t even have cars to take them to movie locations."

@chidoxflash:

"True! But a lot of people will not understand this sadly."

@ferrari_08_:

"Most Nigerian celeb are broke, especially the yoruba film makers, na them worst pass."

@omoyemeh_special:

"You must be broke too, because they are your colleagues if they are broke, you are broke."

“I woke up to credit alert wey pass my problem”: Deyemi Okanlawon shares how his wife gave him money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the fast-rising Nigerian actor Deyemi Okanlawon had gotten people talking with a recent post about his wife that he shared online.

Deyemi had revealed that he had been broke lately and had recently summoned the courage to talk to his wife about it, sharing that his cash flow had been low.

He said that despite his current cash situation, he still had many pending money commitments, which he wasn't sure how to resolve.

