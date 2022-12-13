An unknown mother has gotten the internet buzzing after she left her 4-month-old baby at home to attend the Wizkid Live concert at the Accra Sports Stadium

To her disappointment, Wizkid did not perform and this pushed her to vent her spleen in the direct messages of Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon on Twitter

Many worried netizens have reacted to the woman's actions after she left her baby in the house to attend the concert

Wizkid Live in Accra creates problems for citizens. Photo Source: @thelivehub

Source: Getty Images

The concert, which was scheduled to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, December 10, 2022, saw many fans disappointed after Wizkid failed to perform.

Two other Ghanaian musicians who are known to be close to the Nigerian musician, R2Bees and King Promise, also did not perform that night.

This resulted in a public outcry as many called on the Ghana Police Service to arrest Wizkid for robbing Ghanaians of performance after spending so much on tickets.

Meanwhile, a mother who was head over heels in seeing Wizkid perform left her 4-month-old baby at home to attend the concert.

This has sparked massive reactions on the internet as many question her actions.

Reactions as a mother leaves 4-month old baby at home to attend 'no show' Wizkid concert

@Oreo2DW stated:

This is the Burj Khalifa of irresponsibility.

@ayaenu commented:

Is this A JOKE?

@thekwameackah said:

She needs to be arrested. Wey careless behaviour this.

@Kedze_c75 remarked:

Balogun for face crimes against humanity

@Edobor_uwa stated:

U never see anything

@AbabioGovernor remarked:

Ah, you pahnn dierr you deserved what happened to you and more

