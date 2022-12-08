Businessman and Tonto Dikeh's ex, Olakunle Churchill has sparked reactions on social media with his latest lavish spending

Churchill attended a community event in his hometown where he was given an honorary award

The socialite shared videos of moments he stepped on stage to spray Juju legend, King Sunny Ade, foreign currency as he sang

This year's Ekimogun festival in Ondo state ended on a high achievement note for socialite and actress Tonto Dikeh's ex-hubby, Olakunle Churchill.

Videos of the socialite accepting his honorary award at the ceremony for his contribution to the development of the state have made the rounds on social media.

Olakunle Churchill receives honorary award from hometown

Source: Instagram

The highlight of the event was Churchill spraying foreign currency on Juju legend, King Sunny Ade, popularly called KSA.

As the musician sat and sang on stage, Churchill plastered him with notes back-to-back on his palm as he smiled satisfactorily.

KSA made sure to collect and hold on to his hard-earned money meticulously.

Churchill captioned the video:

"I came prepared for the legendary @kingsunnyade70 GALA NIGHT EKIMOGUN "

As expected, people around hailed and hyped the socialite as he kept spraying the singer.

The video below shows the moment Churchill received his honorary award.

Nigerian react to Olakunle Churchill's 'doings'

zicotechnologiesltd:

"What do you do for a living tho?"

rskk___:

"This video made me smile. King sunny Ade is one of our national treasure."

promise_sax:

"E reach another currency. We no spray am, hmmmm."

jaywonjuwonlo:

"The big church."

lucky.masiano:

"Powerhouse congratulations my brother @olakunlechurchill "

yvonne7447:

"Papa KSA dey use mind count him money. He no wan hear say any one miss."

hardey0104:

"This one no be $1 na $5"

chrisblack_747:

"All this money reach help lot of people wey Dey suffer Nah who done get he nah Dey give all in the name of fame "

ngohzz11:

"Why is this man no longer all the things they said he was..."

