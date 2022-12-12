Controversial singer Portable Zazu was among the singers that performed at Akarigbo of Remo’s 60th birthday

The singer shared some lovely moments from his performance at the show as he revealed he enjoyed every bit of it

Netizens are, however, reacting to Portable’s outfit to the occasion as many wondered if there was cold in Nigeria

Nigerian singer, Portable Zazu has shared videos of his performance at the Akarigbo of Remo’s 60th birthday and 5th coronation anniversary which took place on Sunday, December 11.

Portable in a post he shared via his Instagram page said he enjoyed every bit of his performance while praying for long life for the traditional ruler.

Portable performs in Sagamu, Ogun state. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In another post he wrote:

“I had a warm welcome in Remo celebrating with the Akarigbo of Remo land on his 5th coronation and his 60th birthday may you live long Kabiesi thanks for having me.”’

Netizens react to Portable's outfit to an event

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

arewawilly:

"Winter Jacket in Nigeria?"

stylebyhod:

"Sha cold dey Nigeria ni ."

chydy_power:

"Portable wash your car abeg ."

number_1_smog:

"e be like snow Dey fall for sangota ? Portable must be very cold now, I hv no idea ."

zeemakhay

"Dey play ."

officialkinglaga1:

"You can’t wash your car."

ijoba.west.9:

"U go just Dey dress like bike man...watin u Dey use jacket do for this kind weather...sun no Dey that place."

layour__:

"Shey heat no dey catch you with weytin you wear ni."

officialslimbeatz:

"Inside this heat? See Watin you wear! Abeg ko ."

odinaks:

"Heat no dey do you inside this jacket?"

bukkychikere:

"Why dem no wash dat motor wey carry u ."

adewale_fedex:

"No b power horse b that idamu industry ."

Portable's first wife congratulates his new baby mama

The wife of singer Portable Zazu, Omobewaji Oluwaferanmi Ewatomi left many talking after she commented on her husband’s baby mama Honey Berry's post about being a mother.

Portable had made headlines after he announced the birth of his new baby boy.

Portable’s wife, like followers of the singer’s baby mama, took to the latter’s post to congratulate her.

