Nigerian music star Kizz Daniel has penned a tribute to his colleague Davido as he revealed he misses him

Kizz Daniel in a post expressed regret Davido, who was supposed to perform alongside him in Abuja at a show wouldn’t be available

The Cough crooner’s statement has further stirred another round of emotions from many of Davido’s fans and followers

Popular singer Kizz Daniel has sent a message to music star and DMW label boss Davido, who continues to mourn his son Ifeanyi, who passed away in November.

Davido since Ifeany’s demise has remained offline and has stayed away from shows he was billed to perform as Kizz Daniel in a post expressed regret that the DMW singer wouldn’t be performing alongside him on stage at his Abuja concert on Sunday, December 11.

Kizz Daniel shares pics from Abuja. Credit: @kizzdaniel @davido

Kizz Daniel shared a photo of Davido and added a moving caption.

He wrote:

“Good luck Tonite!! I no say we for shut ABJ down tonight together..kill it”

See the post below:

More pictures from Kizz Daniel's show in Abuja

Reactions as Kizz Daniel writes to Davido

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

del3manny:

"aje @davido don't worry man u WILL always have a BETTER TIME."

bobodeyforyou:

"@KizzDaniel can you please send only the picture with the caption on it? Please ."

collette01:

"We miss him @davido for real. I hope he's doing better now. Vado @KizzDaniel pls u guys should take care of him for us since u can access him."

ebutafolashade:

"David , @davido you've got a special place in all our hearts, 'specially with the Almighty... HE send you baaje! Ts all love from Vado's baybee!"

breezytunx:

"I know we all might be thinking davido is healing right now..but what if he isn't ..what if he's actually down than ever..this not a joke please we need to pray more for him..God strengthen you where your strength fails @davido ."

