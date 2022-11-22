Nigerians some days back raised a storm online when the 2022 Qatar world cup kicked off, and some of their music stars who they thought would perform at the opening event were no show

Stars like Kizz Daniel, Patoranking and Davido went viral months ago when it was announced that they would perform at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

However, it has now been clarified that the Nigerian singers were not billed to perform at the opening ceremony but at the official Fan Festival

Many Nigerians were stuck to their TV on Sunday, November 20, 2022, in anticipation of seeing some of their favourite singers, like Kizz Daniel, Patoranking and Davido, performing at the opening ceremony of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

But they were disappointed as none of these Afrobeats superstars took the stage to perform on the largest football stage.

Kizz Daniel and Patoranking trended online after they were announced as part of the artists that would perform at the Qatar 2022 fan festival. Photo credit:@davido/@kizzdaniel/@patorankingfire

However, some form of clarification has now been made as regards why these stars didn't perform at the opening ceremony, but rather they would take to stage during the Fan Festival in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

The Fans festival flyer recently seen online showed that Kizz Daniel is set to perform at the carnival on November 23, 2022, and Patoranking would perform on the 28th.

While the bereaved DMW boss, Davido, has been dropped completely from the event as he continues to mourn the loss of his first son.

See the new Qatar 2022 Fan Festival lineup flyer below:

See how netizens reacted to the new flyer of Kizz Daniel and Patoranking set to perform in Qatar:

