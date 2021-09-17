Popular interior designer Ehi Ogbebor has taken to social media to announce the sad passing of her personal driver of six years

The interior designer flooded her page with videos showing her last moment with the staff whom she heaped words of endearments on

Ehi while mourning the deceased lamented how her kids are going to miss his presence as she prayed to the Lord to grant him eternal rest

It is indeed a trying time for popular interior designer, Ehi Ogbebor, following the death of one of her dedicated employees of about six years.

The interior designer took to her Instagram page announcing the death of her personal driver, Peter Agaba, who left the world on Friday, September 17.

Ehi disclosed that the driver has been battling for his life in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital for weeks.

She accompanied the post with videos showing her last moments with the driver who was bedridden at the time.

A different post saw Ehi speaking highly of the driver who quickly warmed his way into her family members’ hearts and became more than just an employee.

"I have never lost a staff....but this was staff like family.....Boogie will be devasted........ Who will be taking Boogie to Shoprite now .... who will be reporting Boogie that he refused to cut his hair."

Social media users send condolence messages

The heartbreaking posts from Ehi stirred reactions from followers with some of them offering comforting words for the businesswoman.

bnjoku20 said:

"Chai..is well..u really took good care of him..God will keep blessing u..May God bless ur kind heart..Ndoo Nwanyioma.May his soul Rest In Peace."

adaora_95 said:

"This is so sad .May his soul Rest In Peace."

liz_bethp1 said:

"My deepest condolences to you and his family."

beflawlessnigeria said:

"Hmmm. It is well. The good ones never last! May God rest his soul."

