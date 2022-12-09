Popular reality TV star Angel Smith recently stirred reactions online with a statement she shared about her celebrity colleague Osas Ighodaro

Angel, in a viral tweet, shared online declared famous curvy Nollywood star Osas Ighodaro as the most beautiful woman in Nigeria

However, the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star's comment has sparked emotions online as netizens disagree with her on who is the most beautiful woman in the country

BBNaija star Angel smith stirs reactions online and calls Osas Ighodaro the most beautiful woman in Nigeria. Photo credit: @angeljbsmith/@officialosas

Source: Instagram

Angel made this comment by noting that she sometimes wonders if Osas knows that she's the most beautiful woman in the country.

The young reality TV star who in all respect isn't bad looking herself couldn't help but stir a major reaction with her comment.

See Angel Smith's post below calling Osas Ighodaro the most beautiful woman in Nigeria:

See how netizens reacted to Angel Smith's comment about Osas Ighodaro being the most beautiful woman in Nigeria

@jhokeyzzz:

"And you are not close to the top 100m."

@Benjami05496089:

"U never see beauty..come abuja..wuse area or asokoro and see super queen's."

@en_ehron:

"Jemima Osunde is the most beautiful."

@TokyosBite:

"But I’m the most beautiful woman Angel."

@RitaEke5

"Mehn she's so hot. I admire her a lot but Osas is hotter."

@OGrichard1q

"That woman too fine with her Chinese eyes. Her beauty is beautiful."

@Sp271277:

"Honestly i`ve always felt that way... Osas is too d*mn gorgeous..after her should be Damilola Adegbite."

@BobOnomz60:

"Osas too fine but she go too dey snitch on her bobo or husband with all dem her films make dem no just break her heart lasan."

Source: Legit.ng