A video recently made the rounds of how some children celebrated their father on his birthday with a Burna Boy show ticket

It was explained that their dad, who was a diehard Burna fan, continued to watch him on social media

They decided to surprise him on his birthday by taking him to the singer’s show and their dad had a great time

Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has continued to be an expression of love for people who share their likeness for his music.

Just recently fans gushed on social media after a video went viral of a group of children who took their dad for a Burna Boy show.

According to the post which was shared on TikTok by one of his daughters, Sosaevbuomwan, their dad had gone viral on Twitter in 2019 after he danced to his favourite singer, Burna Boy, in a video.

Fans gush as kids surprise their dad with Burna Boy show ticket for his birthday. Photos: @sosaevbuomwan

Their dad was also known for always keeping up with Burna and watching all of the singer’s shows on YouTube.

Sosa then noted that they all decided to surprise him on his birthday with Burna Boy tickets for his show in DC. Not stopping there, they all got matching Burna Boy merchandise t-shirts to rock to the concert.

The clip showed the father dancing excitedly after being told of his gift. He was also seen rocking hard at the show.

According to his daughter, their dad had the best time of his life.

See the heartwarming video below:

Netizens gush over adorable video after kids surprised their dad with Burna Boy’s show

The touching video melted many hearts on social media as they gushed over the beautiful display. Read some of their comments below:

pharmfinder:

"I smiled so hard watching this "

yoyoheartsss:

"Gosh, why am I so emotional all of a sudden? I’ve cried for the littlest things just this morning alone. You can see the pure happiness on his face watching burna. I hope he got to meet him.❤️"

amina_minaah:

"Dear Odogwu, meet your new uncle."

luchy4real:

"I was waiting to see that he met him in person… he deserves❤️."

pam_ayy:

"This made me smile so cute to watch."

cri8t_mimzy:

"He’s so happy. Thank y’all ❤️❤️"

t_eos:

"Life na one ! Enjoy it to the fullest ❤️"

dimilove10:

"I couldn't stop smiling . I watched the video twice. Correct man,enjoy life jor."

bettina_lih:

"This is precious."

Source: Legit.ng