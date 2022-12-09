Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola's daughter, DJ Cuppy, recently met with the Queen of Congo and she took to social media to update fans

Cuppy shared snaps of herself with the queen when they had dinner together in Dubai on her official Instagram account

A video also showed the billionaire’s daughter bowing to pay respects to the queen and also speaking French to her

Nigerian celebrity disk jockey, DJ Cuppy, recently had dinner with Queen Diambi of Congo.

Taking to her social media page, the billionaire’s daughter shared a photo of herself with the African monarch together in Dubai.

In the snap, Queen Diambi was seen rocking a lovely African print outfit with her royal headgear and necklace made with cowries and animal teeth, as she also carried a royal totem.

Cuppy on the other hand rocked a long printed kaftan with a scarf tied around her head like a turban as she smiled for their photo.

In the caption of the snap, Cuppy wrote:

“Dinner with Her Royal Highness Queen Diambi of Congo #CuppyDat”.

Also on her Instagram stories, Cuppy shared a video of her interacting with the Queen of Congo in French. She was also seen bowing to show her respect to the monarch.

See Cuppy’s post below:

Nigerians react to photo of DJ Cuppy with Queen Diambi of Congo

Shortly after the billionaire’s daughter shared a photo from her dinner with the Queen of Congo, netizens reacted to it. Read some of their comments below:

theogunsfam:

"Gorgeous Queens."

echekz:

"Queens we love to see it."

yeniwellpro1:

"For a sec, I thought she’s your Mom… Two Gorgeous Women."

dr_pinesol:

"What happened to the pink signature Cuppy? I swear we’d protest o. This isn’t you!"

thebellatech:

"That’s so cutie ❤️"

being_mrs_babs:

"She looks like ur mom."

Get a man that's obsessed with you - DJ Cuppy says

DJ Cuppy and her boo, Ryan Taylor’s love has continued to wax strong in the full glare of fans.

They have been known to publicly display their affection on social media and Cuppy recently shared another of their romantic moments.

In a clip posted on her Instagram stories, the celebrity disk jockey was seen bragging about being an African queen before sharing a quick kiss with Taylor.

Not stopping there, she also accompanied the video with a caption where she advised fans to get a man who is obsessed with them.

