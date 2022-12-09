Popular Nigerian singer, Tems, seems to have had an interest in drums going by an old video that reemerged online

The BET winning music star was seen playing the talking drum in the throwback video

The clip went viral on social media and raised a series of funny comments from netizens

Internationally recognized Nigerian singer, Tems, got netizens talking after an old video of her emerged on social media.

In the clip that has now gone viral, the BET winning singer was seen playing the talking drum.

In the old clip, an obviously younger Tems was seen moving her whole body as she beat the drum with a stick.

Video emerges of singer Tems playing talking drum. Photos: @temsbaby, @notjustok

Source: Instagram

Tems appeared to be enjoying what she was doing she moved her shoulders in an exaggerated manner as she tried to imitate talking drummers.

The tune she was beating on the drum was however not clear and it appeared she was just free-styling.

See the video below:

Fans react to old video of Tems beating talking drum

Shortly after the clip went viral, a number of netizens shared their thoughts on it. Read some of their comments below:

biggestmms:

“Why she dey use all her body “‘

serenaroland_ 2:

“I like how she just want to be original.”

sylviateyei:

“E no drum anything.”

ugo_moni:

“Anything she does”

badpaperboi:

“Weytin she Dey drum.”

Rihanna appreciates Tems' talent

Rihanna made a come back to the music scene after six years of facing the fashion and beauty industry with Lift Me Up.

Lift Me Up is the lead single for the movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in honour of late actor, Chadwick Boseman.

The soulful music was co-written by Nigerian singer Tems who recently expressed how blessed she is to have worked on the song.

"Blessed to have written this song in honour of Chadwick Boseman and even more blessed to hear the baddest @badgalriri voice it to perfection✨"

Riri got tagged on the post and took to the comment section with praises for Tems' songwriting talent.

"It’s the pen for me ❤️ love to you sistren", she wrote.

Fans gushed over Rihanna's appreciation of Tems' talent.

