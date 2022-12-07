Nigerian singer DJ Cuppy has been over the moon since her engagement to her fiancé Ryan Taylor

The billionaire daughter is currently in Dubai on vacation with Taylor, and she has updated fans on their special moments

Cuppy also revealed that her fiancé's favourite song off her album is Karma

DJ Cuppy and her fiancé Ryan Taylor are having a great time in Dubai together and she made sure to update her fans.

The singer took to her Instagram story channel with photos and videos from moments with fiends on a yacht as well as a miniature golf course.

DJ Cuppy continues to flaunt her man

Source: Instagram

Cuppy on a car ride with her man who plastered her with kisses also revealed that the boxer's favourite song off her album is Karma.

The billionaire daughter is definitely soaking up all the love she can since she publicly announced her engagement.

Nigerians gush over Cuppy and her man

itsvibesangel_:

"It’s her glow for me"

sy_via_lyn:

"Money just Dey speak for this relationship God remember me o biko."

miss.eddyjames:

"This love choke o I happy for my pinky cuppy."

nikkehmmy_doll:

"see her skin ❤️"

princessprice2:

"No be small love them dey do oo"

preciousluxurystore:

"My ship "

cynthiachinny_fabrics:

"E be like say no only me no find love this year"

bbo_candlephilia:

"Awww "

dunnimamiyo:

"Make this guy head no shake sha cos I no trust am ... the guy too rough."

annejacket:

"This love go reach everybody one day "

offordike:

"That guy just Dey Enjoy sha."

immalazer:

"Na pink ring this guy suppose give her."

Fans react as DJ Cuppy and boxer fiancé start marriage couselling

Nigerian singer DJ Cuppy is excited and looking forward to becoming a married woman since she got engaged.

Fans of the singer, however, do not exactly share in the joy, and they made this clear in one of her posts.

The billionaire daughter posted a photo of her with her fiancé and an unnamed man. In the caption, she revealed that they had started marriage counselling.

She also managed to get her man to wear pink, thereby twinning with her.

