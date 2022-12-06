Ever since DJ Cuppy got engaged to her boxer fiancé Ryan Taylor, she has been on a showoff spree

The billionaire daughter is taking the walk down the aisle pretty seriously as she revealed that she and her man have been attending marriage counselling

Nigerians are starting to become sceptical about Cuppy's engagement and did not hold back from sharing their opinions

Nigerian singer DJ Cuppy is excited and looking forward to becoming a married woman since she got engaged recently.

Fans of the singer, however, do not exactly share in the joy, and they made this clear in her latest post.

The billionaire daughter posted a photo of her with her fiancé and an unnamed man. In the caption, she revealed that they had started marriage counselling.

She also managed to get her man to wear pink, thereby twinning with her.

"Business meetings sprinkled with some marriage counselling ☕️ #CuppyDat."

Reactions to Cuppy's post

sterlin_m.j:

"Boxer men too like to dey club and parties with some beautiful ladies, I hope Cuppy will handle that sha. and moreover White men no get joy dem too like to dey divorce gan. see her sister now with mreazi. Hmm ino go talk sha."

efizysenegalese

"Please marry Nigeria guy from any tribe, Igbo Yoruba Hausa Edo, any tribe in Nigeria is better than this white guy."

hashimhalima:

"Energy doesn't lie, who else can read the energy and can feel there is just something off in this relationship . Please baby girl, move slow and do your homework well. The first day i say you two together I don't know why i saw deception. Please take your time and don't let the excitement clog your mind and heart."

just_households_and_kiddies:

"I done they ship cuppy and her boo.. abeg make una no serve me breakfast ooo .. you look good together ❤️"

thekinglamah_:

"U made him wear pink Soon his hair will be pink…..The cuppy effect."

flamezyofficial_:

"The fact say the guy na boxer alone, God abeg."

