Popular Nigerian singer, Teni, has taken to social media to speak more on her recent weight loss

According to the Billionaire crooner, she lost 75 pounds without having to do a surgery

Not stopping there, Teni addressed haters who do not believe her claims and she bashed them

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Popular Nigerian singer, Teni, recently caused a stir on social media over her obvious weight-loss.

The formerly plus sized singer was known for her big stature and she took many by surprise with new photos that showed she had lost weight.

Taking to social media, the music star spoke more on her new look.

Fans react as singer Teni reveals she lost 75 pounds without surgery. Photos: @tenientertainer.

Source: Instagram

According to Teni, she lost 75 pounds. Not stopping there, she added that she achieved it without having a surgery.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Not stopping there, the singer proceeded to bash detractors who doubted her claims.

She wrote:

“LOST 75 POUNDS no surgery! Dumb as*ses claiming I did can su*ck mine!”

See her tweet below:

Netizens react as Teni reveals she lost 75 pounds without surgery

Read what some social media users had to say about the music star’s claims below:

Oscar tweeted:

Buchi was more concerned about her music:

This tweep revealed he is now attracted to Teni:

Chukwuemerie wrote:

Aramide tweeted:

Interesting.

Teni flaunts smaller figure, fans react to her new look

Even though she did not show her weight loss process, Nigerians are pleased that singer Teni now sports a new look.

The Power Rangers crooner shocked everyone on Twitter after she decided to show off her new figure.

Teni, who used to be on the big side, now looks smaller, younger, and several sizes down. She also ditched her usual oversized outfits for a fitted white shirt, red leather pants and yellow shoes.

A number of Nigerians on social media reacted to Teni's look and one of them had this to say:

"This is not you...am not so good with u going for this sliming thing....it's not for u at all...ur been big bold and beautiful is okay and has taken u far n wide."

Source: Legit.ng