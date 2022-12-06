The death of veteran gospel singer Sammie Okposo continues to hold sway deeply in the minds of many lovers of his music

The announcement of the burial plans of the gospel minister by his family recently stirred emotions online as his fans continue to express their pain at his passing

According to the family of the singer, his death procession would take place over four days, with his final burial to be held on Thursday, December 15, 2022

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ace gospel singer Nikki Laoye recently stirred emotions online as she shared the final burial plans of her colleague and mentor, Sammie Okposo.

Veteran gospel singer Sammie Okposo, who died on November 25, 2022, is set to rest in the coming week as his family announces the singer's final burial procession.

Nigerians get emotional as Sammie Okposo's family announces his final burial plans. Photo credit: @sammieokposo

Source: Instagram

The top evangelist was reported to have passed on after he slumped and died due to a heart attack.

He is considered one of the pioneers of contemporary gospel music in Nigeria. Dr Sammie is a hugely popular and renowned musician whose passing came as a rude shock to many.

See the flyer shared by Nikki Laoye announcing the burial plans for Sammie Okposo:

See below how netizens reacted to the announcement of Sammie Okposo's burial plans

@auntlanda:

"Well done Hun... Still can't believe that he's gone..."

@i_am_bam_dee:

"Thank you for sharing."

@kashimanah:

"Wow! Thankfully he was à believer. It is well."

@nene_ofoegbu:

"Still hard to believe rest soldier! you have finished the race."

@ishkerbella:

"Since his passing, the song that keeps ringing in my head is addicted. I’m glad he stayed addicted to God to the end."

@successfm106.2:

"Do accept my condolences on behave of SFC Funerals. I hereby commiserate with the entire of late Sammie Okposo and i pray may his gentle soul reat in perfect peace. May God console and confort all his beloved."

@busheerat:

"May his creator be pleased with his soul, overlook his shortcomings and grant unto him an abode in paradise....Amen."

@minister_san_g:

"@nikkilaoye this thing is very touching, since he died I didn't cry but this post made me cry, because those people who rejected him will still come and gladly eat rice and wine, and also pretend that they loved him."

"Difficult to watch": Pastor Paul Adefarasin gets emotional at the experience over Sammie Okposo's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that House on the Rock Pastor Paul Adefarasin was recently spotted getting emotional as he mourned the late gospel singer Sammie Okposo's death at the Experience gospel night 2022.

In a video posted online by Nikki Laoye, Pastor Adefarasin appeared to be wiping off tears from his face as he called on the crowd to pay their respects to the late music star.

According to the preacher, Sammie was a legend in gospel music who had graced The Experience stage many times.

Source: Legit.ng