Popular Nigerian actor, IK Ogbonna, caused a buzz on social media after he took to his page to advise fans.

On his Instagram story, the movie star shared a post where he told netizens to make sure to honour their parents.

According to IK, people need to always respect and honour their parents. The movie star did not stop there, he went ahead to give his reasons.

Fans react as actor IK Ogbonna tells them to respect and honour parents. Photos: @ikogbonna

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood star explained that many parents are not where they are meant to be because they sacrificed their personal growth for their children.

On a final note, the actor added that it’s time for their children to pay them back.

In his words:

“Dear bros/ sis, Respect and honour your parents always. Many parents are not where they are meant to be coz they sacrificed their personal growth for yours. It’s time to pay them back.”

Nigerians react as IK Ogbonna advises fans to respect and honour their parents

IK Ogbonna’s post stirred a series of reactions from netizens as many of them agreed with the actor. Read some of their comments below:

aikscovy:

"No lies... I pity those that say they don't owe their parents anything... Especially the parents that genuinely did their best for you."

_deagram:

"There’s nowhere you’ll go that your parents’ prayers haven’t been."

_winwoman:

"It's the second commandment of God, and whomever honours their parents gets an eternal reward."

_iamsheila__:

"True! Tell the people who keep saying children shouldn’t be a parent’s retirement plan..you caring and providing for your parents isn’t even a payback..it’s all love and yes,what you are supposed to do as their child."

dreamynaturalle:

"May God bless those of us who are willing but can’t afford it "

chimezie_charles:

"We will also be parents someday and if we don't give our children the best, we won't expect best from them. You can't just have a kid and be feeding him with garri day and night. No basic education, no help, nothing, only to pressure him to go make money like his mate and come give you just because you're his parents. Kids don't force theirselves to be borne and nobody should blame them for not meeting up to expectations when you didn't give them what to expect. Don't expect from people people what you couldn't give them."

