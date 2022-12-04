Popular Nollywood actor, Olaniyi Afonja aka Sanyeri’s wife, Omolara Jimoh, caused a big stir after revealing they were no longer together

Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of the actor’s kids noted that she and Sanyeri have been separated for nine years now

This came as a surprise to many fans seeing as the couple had been known to show each other love on social media

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Much loved Yoruba Nollywood actor, Sanyeri’s wife, Omolara Olaiya Jimoh, shocked many fans on social media after revealing that she and the film star are not a couple.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Omolara shared a lengthy post where she explained that she and the actor have actually been separated for nine years.

According to her, people can be separated and have a cordial relationship especially when kids are involved and she is not one to put her private life in public.

Actor Sanyeri's wife surprises many after revealing they have been separated for 9 years. Photos: @olasassy, @sanyeri234

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

“Two adults especially the ones with kids can decide to maintain a cordial relationship for the sake of their children. It doesn't mean they don't know what they are doing ,not everyone wants the media in their private lives as such people should endeavour to mind their business.”

She added that she has been single for nine years and peacefully co-parenting with her ex-husband Sanyeri even though it has not always been a bed of roses even as they no longer live in the same country.

Omolara added that she and Sanyeri have made sure to play their parts for their kids and she warned people to desist from meddling in their private lives.

In her words:

“I mean having being single for exactly 9 years and co-parenting with my ex-husband hasn't been all bed of roses for us even if we are no longer leaving in same country i still do well to perform my rightly duties and what's expected of a single mother and a woman with kids also he does same duties and fatherly right for our children.”

See her post below:

The news of Sanyeri and his wife not being a couple for nine years surprised many seeing as they had been known to show love to each other on social media.

See Sanyeri’s birthday post to his ex-wife below:

Fans express surprise over news that Sanyeri and wife have been separated for 9 years

Read the reaction of netizens to news of Sanyeri and his wife actually not being a couple for nine years:

adex_crowngold:

"So you guys ain't together? Wow . Thanks for the info."

nikkyshineshine:

"Maybe you just want to inform us indirectly because we thought you guys were still married "

justqueenbetty:

"Sincerely….no marriage is perfect o my Sister…. This same man paved way for you and your kids to relocate to Canada… the kind of company you keep determines what accompanies you…don’t be influenced by bad geng and society over there in Canada o cos nothing dey outside … I bet you no matter the differences btw you and your husband…always remember the good times and days. Bad influences will add nothing but sorrow, shame and regret to your marriage. Obviously the man still loves you bet na you wan gallivant and your eyes are already outside. You no need am at all…"

damilolaahmad4:

"This is not private anymore cus most of us didn't know you have divorced."

patiencelengkat:

"I taught u guys are still married "

aayomidee_:

"To be very honest i did not know you were divorced up until now."

kitan__xx:

"How nahperson wey still do video for am on his birthdayI don’t believe this☹️"

potentialqueen:

"Yeeee e shock me ooo i even thought they were still together waooooooo."

ayinkeolowosibi:

"This is really surprising me I honestly thought they are still together."

real_tobby:

"Haaaa like seriously 9years I tot Dey are still together o it is well."

Sanyeri visits Ademola Adeleke

Nigerian actor and comedian Olaniyi Afonja, popularly known as Sanyeri, joined in the celebration of Ademola Adeleke as Osun state governor.

Sanyeri took to his Instagram page as he uploaded a video with Adeleke for governor Osun 2022 campaign poster at the back of a vehicle and said he was at the governor-elect's compound.

The poster also had Sanyeri's picture, which read: "Courtesy of Olaniyi Afonja Sanyeri."

Source: Legit.ng