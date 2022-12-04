BBNaija star, Kaisha, is back in the news after she finally made a reappearance on social media to the joy of fans

Reports recently made the rounds that she was mentally unstable and was also reportedly seen roaming the streets in an unkempt state

In her bid to shut down the rumours, Kaisha shared a video of herself with her family and they made sure to mention the day’s date to convince fans it wasn’t an old clip

BBNaija star, Kaisha, has now taken steps to shut down rumours that she is mentally unstable to the point of roaming the streets.

Recall that Kaisha recently trended on social media as fans showered her with prayers after reports made the rounds that she was mentally ill and in a serious condition.

Kaisha finally took to social media to break her silence with a video of herself dancing with her family.

BBNaija's Kaisha shares video to shut down claims of being mentally ill. Photos: @kaishaofficial

Source: Instagram

In the clip, the reality show star and her mother were seen discussing and laughing before they started dancing.

Kaisha’s mother also made sure to mention the day’s date, December 3, a number of times, to convince viewers that it was not an old video.

The BBNaija star however looked like she had lost some weight but her beautiful smile remained the same.

See the video below:

Nigerians react as Kaisha shuts down mental illness claims with dance video

The new video of Kaisha dancing with her family seemed to warm many hearts on social media as netizens thanked God for her health. Others however quickly pointed out that she had lost weight.

Read some of their comments below:

ijeonmaking:

“Awww kaisha baby lost so much weight God is with you hun sending you love say hi to your beautiful mummy.”

blessedjmk:

“Thank God for you Kaisha, sending you all my love❤️”

bidemiofficial:

“Is good to see you again today am happy for you ❤️”

zainab_danjuma:

“Be strong girl, God got u.”

wigsbymohh

Kaisha darling. I’m happy to see u hale and hearty. Gods protection over u. U are loved baby girl❤️

hali_black

Oh lord bless and perfect your daughters healing . I love you kaisha

patrafj222

Thank God you are ok Kaisha❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

papiof2020

So beautiful, but She doesn’t look okay, God heal her completely ❤️❤️

Source: Legit.ng