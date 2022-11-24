BBNaija Lockdown star, Kaisha, has become a trending topic on social media after fans started to pray for her

A report had made the rounds earlier of a certain BBNaija star who was battling with her mental health to the point of roaming the streets

A number of netizens seemed to think Kaisha was the addressed person and they started to show their concerns online

BBNaija Lockdown star, Kaisha, is currently in the prayers of many Nigerians and fans of the reality show after disturbing reports linked to her made the rounds.

On November 23, 2022, a controversial Nigerian blog, Gistlover, shared a post on a certain BBNaija housemate who was having mental health issues.

According to the blog, the person’s situation is so critical and their management resorted to deleting all the posts on her page.

BBNaija star Kaisha linked to disturbing report about mental issues, fans pray for her. Photos: @kaishaofficial

Source: Instagram

It was also noted that the reality star’s sister is the only one taking care of her and she was spotted roaming around in her estate without her shoes and looking rough.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The post also called on other BBNaija stars to do something for their colleague and desist from posting long messages if the worst finally happens.

See the post below:

Fans pray for Kaisha after disturbing report was linked to her

Shortly after Gistlover’s post was shared online, a number of people took to her comment section to note that it was concerning BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Kaisha.

A quick look through Kaisha’s page also confirmed that all of her posts had been deleted just like the story claimed.

See a screenshot below:

Fans worry about BBNaija star Kaisha's mental health. Photo: @kaishaofficial

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to disturbing report about Kaisha

The news soon went viral on social media and a number of netizens showed their concern for Kaisha and sent their prayers.

See some of their reactions below:

Ojoma had this to say:

Glorious asked netizens to put Kaisha in their prayers:

JMK tweeted:

According to Funkees, they always thought Kaisha acted weird:

This tweep asked other BBNaija stars to check on Kaisha:

Marie shared a heartfelt prayer for the reality star:

Miss Yem noted that the aftermath of BBNaija is not always easy:

BBNaija star Chichi brags about not flying economy

BBNaija Level Up housemate, Chichi, caused a big buzz on social media after she opened up about not flying economy class.

Chichi and her fellow Level Up stars were taken on a sponsored trip to South Africa by Pepsi.

In a video posted on her Snapchat profile, Chichi noted that they were all given economy class tickets. She then went ahead to reveal that she had to upgrade hers.

According to the reality show star, she is not trying to be proud, but she cannot remember the last time she flew economy.

Source: Legit.ng