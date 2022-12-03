Big Brother Naija star Hermes has taken to social media with a video of the moment he reunited with one of his lovers

The reality star who revealed he is in a polyamorous relationship could not hide his excitement on seeing his girlfriend

The couple held on to each other for as long as they could as they grinned from ear to ear

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Hermes after months away from his lovers has reunited with one of them.

In a video shared by the Level-up star, he was seen tightly hugging his 'oyinbo' lover who seemed to melt into him.

Nigerians react as Hermes reunites with second girlfriend Photo credit: @hermesiyele

The couple held on to each other tightly, hugged and kissed several times to expressed how much they missed each other.

Hermes had revealed in the house that he is in a polyamorous relationship, so the video didn't exactly come as a shock to Netizens.

"Finally reunited with my love @m.a.r.g.a.r.e.t.h.a ❤️✨It’s @oluwavalu ‘s commentary for me "

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

tiannahsplacempire:

"I’m here for it ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

westside_the_plug:

"Nawa they use

tha_dhey:

"The only man that is honest with himself one heart dey love two women lol "

itz_nejigram:

"The heart always knows what it wants.. "

yoli_8603:

"Hence yesterdays tweet . Ok. ❤️❤️"

debby.c_:

"After spanking the life of allysyn’s nyash"

officialbluediamond_222:

"So sweet to watch ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

fah_tiah:

"After all the things with saskay junior"

graceyblaq:

"Ehenhn...so na Amsterdam Magaretha dey, you no tell us na"

dor___een:

"I can’t o na so so headache the Nigerian girlfriend will feel tonight she will thinking about the styles you two will be doing."

Hermes says he is just friends with Allysyn

Big Brother Naija star Hermes caused quite a stir on social media after he revealed that he is not friends with benefits with Allysyn.

Taking to his Twitter page, the controversial housemate urged people to take note of his announcement as he is just friends with his colleague.

Hermes' disclaimer took many by surprise as fans assumed he and Allysyn would come out to become an item after their chemistry in the house.

