Over the last few months, Burna Boy has gotten souvenirs from some of his shows around the world

The singer has had bras and other feminine items thrown at him, and for the first time, he got a wig

Burna Boy could not hide his excitement, and he paused the show briefly to tell his Zurich fans that they made history that night

Burna Boy has recently added a wig to his souvenir collection from his shows across the world.

The singer excitedly revealed in a video that the wig a Zurich fan threw at him was his first.

Burna Boy receives his first wig from a fan in Zurich Photo credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

According to the Grammy award-winning artist, he has had other feminine items thrown at him, but Zurich broke a new record.

Burna Boy made sure to acknowledge the moment by temporarily pausing the show before giving his fans the time of their lives.

"History right here! I got my first wig in Zurich ❤️ "

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Burna Boy's video

poco_lee:

"Sabinus."

dannydindu:

"Odogwu!!!!❤️"

whoisrhoda:

"Burna of the most high ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

joshuanwonye:

"only 1 Odogwu 001❤️❤️❤️"

roderick042__:

"I’m proud of you, keep making Africa proud."

ms_dinaya:

"Keep it safe you gonna give me"

chzdominion:

"Okay the history is noted."

oladepo.sheyi.75:

"World best , I love you burna❤️"

melobae_euros:

"Did the owner get her wig back tho? ❤️❤️❤️"

yungfellafire:

"Bad man ting❤️"

shegzykiz:

"Original Wahala ✌ - Odogwu "

official_zinny23:

"LEGEND "

evaxalordiah:

"I appreciate your Appreciation for that wig! I nor Dey wear but the thing cost."

Source: Legit.ng