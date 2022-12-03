A video has made the rounds on social media showing an oyinbo couple at a Nigerian wedding party

The foreign couple rocked matching Yoruba traditional outfits as they danced energetically to one of Kizz Daniel’s songs

The oyinbo man nearly fell down as he missed his step while dancing but his wife quickly held on to him in the funny video

Popular Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel’s music seems to be a favourite of many foreigners including one particular oyinbo couple, Mr and Mrs Shipman, at a Nigerian wedding.

A video made the rounds on social media, showing the couple rocking matching outfits as they danced majestically into the wedding venue.

Mr Shipman seemed to be more into the dance than his wife as he was seen jumping and moving excitedly to Kizz Daniel’s hit song, For Days.

Oyinbo man nearly falls down while dancing happily to Kizz Daniel's song at Nigerian wedding. Photos: @alaga_adufe_ade

Source: Instagram

The viral video also captured the moment the oyinbo man nearly fell down as he missed his step while dancing happily. Thankfully, his wife stalled his fall by holding on to him but that did not affect his energy on the dance floor.

Nigerians react as Oyinbo man in Agbada nearly falls down while dancing to Kizz Daniel’s song

The video of the oyinbo couple dancing at the Nigerian wedding soon spread on social media and it raised a series of funny comments. Read some of them below:

yourfavblog8:

"Thank God there was no fall, tori that one na gbese o"

titbam28:

"See leg work"

lavish_place:

" I give it to them for effort ❤️"

kbacrystals.jewelry:

"Baba almost fall d.own "

queengoldskincare_and_spa:

"Thank you ,you are rushingoyinbo no dey ever follow beat of music ‍♀️"

ronkesemowo:

"Wowwwww, they didn't come to play at all"

dahmzz:

"A for effort abeg "

erah_gunz:

"They find joy in dancing offbeat ❤️"

gainwithfausti:

" leg work wey go Harvard"

Oyinbo groomsmen dance to Wizkid's Soko at Nigerian wedding

Nigerians are known to be great party rockers and a group of white men appeared to have been influenced, going by a video making the rounds.

A clip made the rounds online showing a group of oyinbo groomsmen wowing the crowd with their dance moves at a Nigerian wedding.

In the viral video, the groomsmen opened up the dancefloor after they performed a choreography to Wizkid’s Soko.

Source: Legit.ng